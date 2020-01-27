Hilliard City Council has reached a settlement with Heather H. Ernst, the former deputy director of the city’s recreation and parks department who was convicted in 2018 of theft in office of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The settlement for $350,000 includes the amount Ernst was ordered to pay after she pleaded guilty in a criminal trial in November 2018.

She was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $271,898, plus court costs of $268, for a total of $272,166, which prosecutors and Ernst’s attorneys agreed upon as part of the settlement in the criminal trial.

Ernst entered a guilty plea Oct. 3, 2018, to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony, and one count of attempted tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison Nov. 16, 2018, and began serving her sentence Jan, 2, 2019, according to records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

A civil trial that was scheduled to begin Feb. 18 will not be necessary, and the case will be dismissed, according to city spokesman David Ball.

