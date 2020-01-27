A burglary is under investigation after New Albany Police Department officers responded to an alarm at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 17 at a residence on the 4100 block of Sudbrook Square West.

Multiple rooms had been ransacked and rummaged through, according to the police report. The homeowners said items were missing, but they were unsure which ones were missing or their value.

A home-security camera showed two people inside at 7:30 p.m. wearing gray hoodies and black pants and walking around with flashlights.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 38-year-old New Albany man was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence after officers arrived at 4:46 a.m. Jan. 19 on the 4000 block of Sedgwick Drive to perform a wellness check on a man who appeared to be unconscious inside his vehicle.

* A 20-year-old Newark man was arrested and cited for unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and domestic violence after an officer at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 18 was dispatched to a business on the 9600 block of Johnstown Road for a 911 hangup call. The man told police he choked his wife and slammed the back of her head onto a metal table, according to the report.

* A 34-year-old man was cited for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and open container after a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 17 at New Albany-Condit and Central College roads.

* A 33-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:09 a.m. Jan. 17 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Brandon roads.

* A 25-year-old Newark man was arrested and cited for marijuana possession, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II substances after a traffic stop at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 16 at Worthington and Beech roads.

* A 22-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:33 p.m. Jan. 15 at East Dublin-Granville Road and Market Street.

* Fraud was reported at 5:05 p.m. Jan. 14 when a woman told police she received a fake check in the mail at her workplace on the 6500 block of West Campus Oval.

* A 24-year-old Columbus woman was cited for menacing telecommunications harassment and criminal trespassing after an officer at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 14 was dispatched to the 7300 block of Smith's Mill Road and heard a woman say that since Jan. 12 she had been receiving harassing messages and phone calls from a man and the Columbus woman while at work. According to the police report, warrants will be filed for the woman for menacing and telecommunications harassment.

* A 32-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at state Route 161 and New Albany Road.

* A 27-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 14 at Smith's Mill Road and U.S. Route 62.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 9 p.m. Jan. 13 on the 9000 block of Smith's Mill Road. In addition to the OVI, he was charged with open container and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.