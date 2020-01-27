An employee of a pizza parlor that was robbed Jan. 18 said he was shot at after he chased the robbers, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

At 10:05 p.m., two people entered the business on the 1200 block of Morse Road, and the victim said one of them drew a gun and took the $60 that was in the register. He said the robbers then told him to open the safe, to which he complied, handing over another $200.

The employee said after the duo received the money, they ran out the back door. The employee said he followed them and caught up with one.

They began to wrestle, and when the other suspect realized the confrontation, he turned around and fired a shot in the employee's direction. The employee sad he ducked, and both continued running.

No arrests were reported.

In other incident reports from the Northland area:

* A $10,000 vehicle was stolen between 9:30 and 9:35 p.m. Jan. 19 on the 2400 block of Golden Gate Square South. The car's owner said he left the vehicle running while he let it warm up. When he returned, it was gone.

* A $10,000 vehicle was stolen at 5:20 a.m. Jan. 16 on the 5600 block of Ironwood Court.

The owner said the car was running and the keys were inside when it was stolen.

* A $20,000 vehicle was stolen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 20 from the 800 block of North Meadows Court.

* At 10:27 am. Jan. 18 on the 600 block of Worthington Forest Place, a male who kicked in the front door of the residence quickly turned around and fled when he noticed the mother of his child on the phone with police. The victim said the male does not live with her.

* A woman said she was assaulted and robbed of keys to her house, vehicle and mailbox at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 4600 block of Tamarack Circle.

* A vehicle was stolen between 10 p.m. Jan. 18 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 from the 1600 block of Stonebrook Lane.

* A $3,000 vehicle was stolen at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 from the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard.

* A $300 gaming console, a $60 video game, a $500 TV, a $50 streaming-media stick, $60 cash, a $40 backpack, a $100 calculator and a dog were stolen between 10 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. Jan. 16 from a residence on the 2400 block of Edmonton Road.

* At 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13, someone shot a bullet through a wooden fence and into a glass sliding door of a residence on the 4600 block of Northtowne Boulevard.

* A $10,000 vehicle was stolen between 10 p.m. Jan. 18 and 11:17 a.m. Jan. 20 from a hotel parking lot on the 6500 block of Doubletree Avenue.

* Tools valued at $5,000 total were stolen from the bed of a truck between 10 p.m. Jan. 14 and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 15 from a hotel on the 6700 block of Schrock Hill Court.

* A man said he was robbed of his $300 cellphone at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 on the 1800 block of Schrock Road.

The man said a male displayed a gun and pointed it at him while a female took the phone.

* A $23,500 vehicle containing an $85 coat and a wallet with miscellaneous forms of ID and credit cards was stolen between 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 19 on the 6300 block of Edgecreek Lane.