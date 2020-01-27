A woman reported the possible theft of her $25,900 wedding ring at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 15 on the 1500 block of West Case Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The woman reported last seeing the ring at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 14 and has video that shows her walking out of her house that day with the ring on. She told police she might have left it at her job. In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A car worth $10,000 was stolen between 6 and 6:19 a.m. Jan. 20 from the 2400 block of Loggers Run Court.

* A purse containing $300 cash and various credit cards was stolen from a vehicle between 4:45 and 6 p.m. Jan. 18 on the 5700 block of Britton Parkway.