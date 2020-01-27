A 30-year-old Columbus woman was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 14 on charges, including heroin and cocaine possession, possession of drug abuse instruments and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Police issued a mayor's-court summons to a 70-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of animals running at large and the control and harboring of vicious or dangerous dogs at 1:47 p.m. Jan. 16 after officers were called to investigate a reported animal bite on the 1700 block of Blacklick Creek Drive.

* A 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after 12:43 p.m. Jan. 12 after the report of an incident that had occurred the previous night at a home on the 1500 block of Golding Drive.

* Officers arrested a 39-year-old Columbus man shortly before midnight Jan. 12 on charges of drug possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after investigating a suspicious car on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 34-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges at 9:27 p.m. Jan. 11 after officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block of Knob Avenue.

* Police were called to a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street at 11:12 p.m. Jan. 11, after employees reported two unknown men stole two trash cans full of items and left the store without paying.