Third Base Pint House is serving up a vaunted trio of a casual bar menu, sports and lots of craft beer at 9125 Dublin Road in the village of Shawnee Hills, between Dublin and Powell.

The bar, which opened in December, is in the former home of Jimmy V's Grill & Pub.

"We luckily found this location," said Don Brumage, managing partner of the tavern. "We were searching for a location for six months."

After being closed for four years, the space needed a major renovation that resulted in new TVs, lighting, flooring, furniture and restrooms, Brumage said.

"We didn't want a dive bar," he said. "We wanted a classy sports bar with a great menu. So I worked on the menu with two chefs who are friends of mine."

Brumage, who previously worked with the Bar Louie chain, said he also liked the idea of finger food at Third Base.

The result is a standard pub menu with two atypical features: Wagyu beef and walleye, available in salads, tacos and sliders, with the latter two options including three per order. For the sliders, the walleye is grilled or deep-fried.

Other slider options include blackened salmon, meatloaf and a flattened bratwurst patty.

Third Base has jumped on the Beyond Beef bandwagon, too, serving a plant-based slider seasoned with traditional burger spices.

"I've had it sent back because they thought it was beef," Brumage said.

Starters include traditional chicken wings and hand-battered boneless wings, the latter made with dark meat, and cauliflower "wings" tossed in homemade hot sauce.

Most items are $9 to $12.

Brumage said he has resisted the urge to serve full meals in the evening because it would take away from the casual vibe, but he plans to add Nashville-style fried-shrimp tacos to the menu soon.

Third Base has 16 draft handles serving only Ohio beers, including Wiedemann's Fine Beer, made in the style of a modern-day craft, from Cincinnati.

Other domestics are available by the bottle or can, Brumage said.

Third Base has seating for 105, with an additional 15 seats on the front patio and 25 on the back patio. Brumage said he wants to expand the back patio and add some modern elements, such as a fire pit, when the weather is warmer.

With so much attention on Bridge Park and the Historic District in Dublin, the northern end of the area is primed for entertainment destinations, Brumage said.

"I think north Dublin is on the rise," he said. "It's been a great area so far."

Kitchen hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 614-553-7564.

====

The entirely vegan Lifestyle Cafe has replaced the Angry Baker at 891 Oak St. in Columbus' Olde Towne East.

Chef and partner Shanna Dean has developed a menu of mostly locally sourced, plant-based food, with many gluten-free options available at the 25-seat cafe.

Menu items include a variety of sliders, "chik'n" (soy-based protein or cauliflower options) and gluten-free waffles, an eggless souffle, a kale salad and sweet potatoes.

Other members of the restaurant's investment team include Dawn Dickson, Mo Wright, Derrick Clay and Daniel Kennedy.

Lifestyle Cafe has partnered with other local businesses, including Happy Little Treats, Willowbeez Soulveg and Upper Cup Coffee Co., to source its food.

====

A happy place with healthful drinks is slated to open Saturday, Feb. 1, in the former Matcha Frozen Yogurt spot, 1462 Bethel Road in northwest Columbus.

Aligned Columbus, which displays placards with such messages as "choose happy," has two basic drinks: protein-rich shakes and energy teas with a quality green-tea extract, each coming in several varieties.

"We're dynamic energy," said Celeste Richmond, who is opening the 40-seat cafe with A'rron Ashe, Alex Dominguez and Tinia Suggs.

Richmond said customers would be encouraged to order a combination, featuring a shake and energy tea and costing $9 to $11.

====

The 14th Columbus Souper Bowl Cook-Off will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Road in Worthington.

Admission is $10, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 or younger. Patrons may sample all kinds of soup, made by both amateurs and professionals, and vote for a favorite. Other items will be available, too.

Proceeds will provide scholarships for local children to attend summer camps.

For more information, call 614-885-6286.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary