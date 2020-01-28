An AEP overhead transmission line route in the Dublin's West Innovation District near the Ballantrae subdivision would include 65-foot-tall poles as well as a section of 80-foot poles.

Dublin City Council on Jan. 21 voted 7-0 to approve a revised route for the three-mile transmission line AEP officials said would run between the Dublin substation off Shier Rings Road near Emerald Parkway to the Amlin substation between Cosgray Road and Houchard Road just north of Cosgray Park.

Council members also agreed to address several requests from residents, such as improving landscaping to offset the addition of the poles.

They also agreed to continue to assess the opportunity to possibly bury the power line in the future.

The transmission line would travel along Shier-Rings Road, the planned University Boulevard and then Eiterman Road before turning west to the Amlin substation.

The lines would be suspended from 80-foot towers heading west from the Dublin substation to just west of Avery Road where there would be a transition zone from 80-foot poles to 65-foot poles at University Boulevard.

Along University Boulevard and then along Eiterman Road and to the west to the Amlin substation the poles would be 65 feet.

City Manager Dana McDaniel said the city will assess the opportunity to bury distribution lines.

He said, the matter should be approached with priority and fairness. A number of residential neighborhoods in the city in addition to Ballantrae are also affected by similar above-ground power lines, he said.

City Council members would need to budget for those projects and prioritize them and recognize when development could provide an opportunity to bury lines.

According to information obtained from AEP, the cost to bury a quarter mile of transmission line along University Boulevard would be between $3 million and $5 million, McDaniel said. The cost to bury a half mile of transmission line along the new road would be between $5 million and $7 million, he said.

Dublin resident David Herman said whereas he appreciates the city using 65-foot poles for a portion of the project, the addition of any poles is still negative. Burying transmission lines would improve the situation, he said.

Another resident, Cristion Cooney, said he was concerned with proposed landscape improvements. Like Herman, Cooney said he expected the transmission lines would be buried.

He said he would like to hear more details about the landscaping to ensure it is robust enough to improve sight lines for residents.

Councilwoman Jane Fox said although she had hoped the transmission lines were going to be underground, she was happy the city was able to come up with a solution that, while perhaps not the best, was still good.

She said she appreciated residents' participation with council members in coming up with a plan.

"I just want to thank the residents," she said.

Resident Gay Schueller said she saw the outcome as proof local government works. Residents presented their concerns, and the city listened and requested the plan be altered to form a compromise, she said.

"In the long run, it's the best we could ask for," she said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah