On Feb. 26, Bexley City Schools will be partnering with the Bexley Education Foundation to share the 2020 State of the Schools.

Similarly to the Presidential State of the Union, I will be sharing a high-level overview of all our district has accomplished this year, what we plan to do next and how we plan to do it. The State of the Schools is open to everyone and we hope you will join us in the Schottenstein Theater at Bexley High School. At Bexley Schools we understand the importance and value of our community. Because of your support of our schools and students, we are able to offer an exceptional learning experience. The State of the Schools address is one way we hope to inform you of our work, share stories of success and progress and look forward to next steps.

As a district we have annual and multi-year goals for our staff and our students. These goals focus on our mission to engage, equip and empower each student for success.

Our goals are public so you can join us in our mission and track our growth and progress. In the 2019-20 school year, we have already seen growth in all of our core areas: build upon a student centered learning culture, open doors to expansive learning opportunities, leverage and grow vital community relationships and develop a high-performing team.

The State of Schools will begin at 5:45 p.m. with an informational fair on Middle School Flex Time supported by the Bexley Education Foundation. The Bexley Middle School Jazz Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the Schottenstein Theater and the State of the Schools address will begin promptly at 6:45 p.m.

During the address, attendees will hear from me as well as some of our principals, students and staff on video.

The education foundation will also be presenting the Educator of the Year Award and the Linda Kass Excellence in Education Award.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the videos will be available after the State of Schools on the district's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter accounts and website. Please follow us to stay up to date on all the latest district news .

Bexley City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller submitted the Bexley Bold column.