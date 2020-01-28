Bexley police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at 4:59 p.m. Jan. 7 in the area of South Cassingham Road and Bryden Road.

The caller reported that four boys took property from a group of juveniles who were walking in the area. Officers arrived and determined that one juvenile victim was threatened and took off running from the area, and a second victim had a jacket stolen.

The thieves had headed southbound and were last seen running south across the parking lot of Montrose Elementary School, according to reports.

In other reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* An employee of a business on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported someone backed a truck into the building's loading zone at 10:17 a.m. Jan. 6 and stole 10 wood pallets. The offender and an accomplice returned and stole 17 more wood pallets Jan. 8, according to reports.

* A resident on the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue reported someone entered an unlocked car Jan. 6 and stole change and various keys. The set of keys included the key fob that starts the resident's vehicle, reports stated.

* A resident of the 500 block of North Cassady Avenue reported someone entered his unlocked apartment between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 and stole his wallet. The resident recovered his wallet at the rear of his apartment building, beside the trash bin, reports stated.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Allegheny Avenue reported someone stole stole a gas grill from the backyard of his residence between 1 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8 a.m. Jan. 7.