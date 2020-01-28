Canal Winchester is expected to own a former auto museum, the future hub of city operations, in the next few weeks.

Mayor Mike Ebert plans to close on the property, the former Bob McDorman Automotive Museum at 45 E. Waterloo St., by Feb. 12 after City Council unanimously authorized the purchase at its Jan. 21 meeting.

"When we look at the whole building, it's probably the best use for the building," Councilwoman Jill Amos said.

The sale price for the nearly 24,000-square-foot structure was $2.4 million, less than the listed price of $3.2 million, city development director Lucas Haire has said.

"This is something we've been looking at since 2010, maybe even 2009," Ebert said. "We knew then we were going to outgrow this building, and now it's here. We have one lady who has her office in a hallway. We're to that point."

The overall plan calls for the current municipal building at 36 S. High St. and Town Hall, 10 N. High St., to be repurposed for other needs.

After closing on the McDorman property, the next step is to solicit bids for a design-build contractor to complete renovations to the museum, which Haire has estimated could cost an additional $2 million.

"We have a concept of what we think it might look like, and a contractor may go with that, or it might move things around a bit," Ebert said. "We know what needs are in terms of the number of offices, but the contractor might have better ideas."

The plan also calls for demolishing the neighboring Frances Steube Community Center, built in the 1980s, to make way for additional public parking, which has been a concern for residents.

The community center, which is on Trine Street, would be relocated to the new building, along with council chambers. Meetings are held in Town Hall, which has limited seating.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library also is eyeing about 8,000 square feet of space in the new building, which will be called the Bob McDorman Building, per the real estate contract.

The contract proposes that the seller, Alice McDorman, would finance the sale on a 10-year term at 4% interest. The city would make 40 quarterly payments of approximately $73,000 from the general fund, city finance director Amanda Jackson has said, noting that Canal Winchester's finances are "very healthy."

Financing the renovations could be funded through a short-term loan, she said.

Before voting on whether to proceed with the purchase, councilman Patrick Lynch said he wanted assurances from the administration that other projects in the works would continue.

"If we move forward with this, will the residents get all the amenities they've been requesting?" he asked, referring to McGill Park, the multipurpose park that the city estimates will cost upwards of $7 million, bike paths and a larger police force.

Canal Winchester contracts with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office for police protection.

"If all this stuff can be met, and I know we're not going to run ourselves into financial ruin ... then I can move forward with this," Lynch said.

McDorman, a longtime Chevrolet dealer who died in 2015, once owned hundreds of classic cars and had a particular affection for Corvettes. It was his dream to build a standalone automotive museum, which opened in July 2014.

McDorman was the longtime owner of Bob McDorman Chevrolet in Canal Winchester, which he sold in 2011. It now operates as Jeff Wyler Chevrolet.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews