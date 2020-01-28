A Dublin resident at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 11 reported the theft of $91,000 by deception.

According to a Dublin Police Department incident report, a woman told police she received a phone call that turned out to be a scam.

The woman said she received the call Jan. 9 from someone identifiying himself as an FBI agent who told her that her Social Security number had been stolen by a crime ring and fraudulent accounts were opened in her name.

The caller told her that to distinguish her real accounts from the fraudulent ones, she would have to wire-transfer money to FBI attorneys, who later would meet with her in person to return the money.

The woman completed four transactions, according to the report, and then realized she had been the victim of a scam when no one showed up at her house for the planned FBI interview.

According to the police report, the incident was forwarded to the detectives bureau for further investigation.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A $700 cellphone and $394 in cash were reported stolen at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 15 from the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* Motor-vehicle theft was reported Jan. 15 on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Motor-vehicle theft was reported Jan. 14 on the 3800 block of Tuller Road.

* Identity fraud was reported Jan. 14 on the 8600 block of Dunblane Court.

* Aggravated menacing was reported Jan. 14 on the 5900 block of Parkwood Place.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia Jan. 14 on the 6300 block of Rings Road.

* A bracelet and a pair of earrings valued at $2,700 were reported stolen at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 13 from a residence on the 8300 block of Autumnwood Way.

* Breaking-and-entering was reported at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 6200 block of Avery Crossing Boulevard, and nothing was reported stolen.

* A 27-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 13 at Emerald Parkway and Coffman Road.

* A 37-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Jan. 12 on the 8000 block of Oak Meadow Drive.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 12 on the 5100 block of Post Road.

* Aa assault incident was reported Jan. 11 on the 6600 block of Longshore Street.

* Forgery was reported Jan. 10 on the 300 block of West Bridge Street.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported Jan. 10 on the 6900 block of Avery Road, and a 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident Jan. 11.

* Criminal damaging/endangering was reported Jan. 10 on the 6000 block of Parkwood Place.

* Jewelry valued at $300 was reported stolen at 3:04 p.m. Jan. 10 from a business on the 4200 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Property worth $3,857 was reported stolen from two vehicles in incidents police believe could be related.

The property included cash, purses or wallets, merchandise, electronics, personal effects and credit cards.

The first incident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Jan. 10 in a parking lot in the 7100 block of Sawmill Road. The second incident was reported at 10 a.m. the same day at the same location.