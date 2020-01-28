More coworking space and a carry-out sandwich shop are scheduled for opening in February in Crawford Hoying's Bridge Park development at Riverside Drive and state Route 161 (Bridge Street) in Dublin.

Brick House Blue is expanding, said Matt Starr, Crawford Hoying's executive vice president of development. The business could not expand in its current building and was looking for other opportunities to expand, he said.

Brick House Blue has a location at 6605 Longshore Street in the Bridge Park development and is set to open its second location at 6515 Longshore Loop on Feb. 6, said Kyle Elder, the business' director of coworking and first impressions.

The new location initially was projected to open in January Elder said, but because of construction delays and the winter holidays, Brick House Blue officials opted to open in February instead.

Brick House Blue's second location is less than a five-minute walk from its first location, Elder said.

"It just allows for more flexibility," he said.

The new space will cater more to freelancers, consultants and small but growing teams who want to work someplace on a regular basis, Elder said.

The new location will be 9,000 square feet of coworking space, with offices that can expand or contract, Elder said.

The new space will have two small conference rooms for about eight people per room, as well as a podcast room, Elder said.

The Longshore Street location opened in January 2018, Elder said. The new location represents Brick House Blue's first expansion, he said.

Frank & Carl's will open at 6558 Longshore St., Starr said. At 1,200 square feet, the shop will have limited seating and focus on carryout orders, he said.

Max Stafford, vice president of quality control with Crawford Hoying, said he would co-own Frank & Carl's with his brother, Mitch Stafford. The name, he said, was inspired by guys they know.

Stafford said he was motivated to open his own sandwich shop after watching various sandwich vendors come to the Bridge Park development for years bringing other tenants lunch.

Stafford said he reached out to one of them, asking about establishing a location in Bridge Park. After that vendor declined, he said, he decided to open his own place.

Stafford said he drew from experience gained working in the restaurant and bar industry for many years. The preparation involved "a lot of eating and a lot of feeding to other people," he said.

Stafford said he hopes to open Frank & Carl's Feb. 14, although the date is dependent upon construction. The building is leased from Crawford Hoying, he said.

Capacity at Frank & Carl's would be 32 people and the space features three large picnic tables and a bar rail for guests, he said.

The shop will be a quick-serve eatery. A street-legal golf cart would be used to deliver lunch and catering orders to Bridge Park tenants there for free, he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah