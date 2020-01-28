Four tires together worth $1,272 and four rims together worth $3,000 were reported stolen between at 9 p.m. Jan. 19 and 9 a.m. Jan. 20 from a 2016 Black Chevy Suburban on the 800 block of Mohawk Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim said the thieves broke the passenger-side window and the truck was placed on cement blocks.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* At 8:21 Jan. 16, a male told police he had thrown a rock through the window of a house on the 7000 block of South Pearl Street, causing $1,000 damage to the window and $700 damage to a TV that was hit by the rock. No one was arrested, according to reports.

* A $100 wallet containing credit cards was stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. Jan. 16 on the 300 block of Livingston Avenue.

* A $2,000 Prius was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Jan. 15 and 8 a.m. Jan. 16 on the 200 block of Moler Street.

* An $8,000 Chevrolet Corvette was reported stolen at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of Bruck Street.