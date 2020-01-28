Hilliard Division of Police officers are investigating a burglary that occurred between 11 p.m. Jan. 16 and 4:40 a.m. Jan. 17 at a residence on the 5000 block of Highland Meadows Drive.

A resident told police she woke up and discovered drawers open in the residence and a door vehicle open in the driveway. A set of in-ear headphones and a GPS device used to track golf balls were missing from the vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on the 4200 block of Avery Road after the woman said she knew her electronic device was at the location, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

Officers found the device and viewed surveillance video showing two people inside the store, but they were not found, she said.

The garage door to the woman's house was left open and the vehicle was not locked, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A company vehicle worth $40,000 was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Jan. 16 and 7 a.m. Jan. 17 from the 4200 block of Avery Road.

* A purse containing a debit card, a driver's license, credit cards, coins and batting-cage tokens was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Jan. 16 and 2:25 a.m. Jan. 17 from a building on the 4300 block of Duke Philip Drive. Property loss was reported at $307.

* A man told police Jan. 21 that a temporary license plate was stolen between Dec. 25 and Jan. 21 from a vehicle parked on the 6700 block of Bluebird Place.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 4000 block of Main Street.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 2:20 a.m. Jan. 18 at Portrush Avenue and Congressional Place.

* A 44-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 20 at Hilliard-Rome and Tinapple roads.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 21 on the 3900 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 35-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive.