JANUARY 28, 1960



At Cambridge High, average attendance at basketball games this season is more than 200.



JANUARY 28, 1970



First National Bank of Cambridge names John B. Reid as loan officer and William H. Finley as administrative officer.



JANUARY 28, 1980



Deputy Sheriff Harold St. Clair resigns from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department. He is the 21st deputy to resign here since 1976.



JANUARY 28, 1990



The new pet in Guernsey County is none other than Bandit, a one-year-old Llama. Bandit can be found roaming the Bill Wycoff property on Holmes Road.



JANUARY 28, 2000



Meadowbrook High School "Sweetheart" royalty candidates are: Jennifer Buckey, Tiffany Dolan, Katie Wickham, Jessica Eubanks, Samantha Church, Jeremy Campbell, Josh Stiers, Joel Oliver, Troy Milhoan and Nathan Malernee.