After six years on the job as a Hilliard Division of Police officer, Hunter Schweickart couldn’t be having a better time.

“It’s been awesome,” said Schweickart, who hit the streets just after Christmas with his new K-9 partner, Max.

Schweickart and Max are one of the department’s three K9-s units; Matt Braden and Kane, and Dustin Kaiser and Jawaak are the others.

Max is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. As a dual-purpose K-9, Max is trained in criminal apprehension, tracking, article searches and narcotics detection, according to the police division.

Schweickart said he was inspired to become a K-9 handler while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps aboard Marine One, the designation for a helicopter that carries the president of the United States, and witnessing dogs search hangars.

He and Max completed six weeks of training at Storm Dog Tactical in Delaware before going into service.

Max recently assisted the Columbus Division of Police with finding a discarded firearm used in a shooting, Schweickart said.

“Max is a fantastic member of our team,” police Chief Robert Fisher said.

Max is the department’s seventh K-9 officer since the unit was founded in 2005. He lives with Schweickart and his wife and two other dogs, a beagle mix and a hound mix.

“It’s a loud house,” Schweickart said.

