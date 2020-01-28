The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a designer purse valued at $1,000 was stolen from the 1200 block of Shale Run Drive in Liberty Township in a theft reported at 12:41 p.m. Jan. 20. In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Gift cards valued at $200 were reported stolen from a business on the 9100 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 6:21 p.m. Jan. 20.

* Merchandise worth $165 was stolen from a store on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 18.

* Vodka and other items, together worth $13, were reported stolen from a business on the 10000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 17.

* A total of $552 in cash was stolen in a robbery on the 8700 block of Owenfield Drive in Powell, reported at 8:03 p.m. Jan. 14.