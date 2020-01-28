It's been eight years since actor and Tupperware salesperson Kevin Farrell returned home to central Ohio from California.

A lot has changed: He's expanded his business to include in-home cooking classes and focuses more on empowering his team of more than 100 other salespeople, rather than being a powerhouse solo seller.

But his alter ego -- drag queen Dee W. Ieye -- has remained fairly consistent.

She's still blonde, bold, foul-mouthed and full of Southern charm.

She entertained about two dozen guests Jan. 25 at a Tupperware fundraising brunch at Camelot Cellars in Olde Towne East, racking up about $2,000 in sales.

A portion of the money will be donated to Kristen Foley, an Olde Towne East resident who will participate in the Boston Marathon in April as a charity runner, benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"I love to be able to use my character for that," said Farrell, 54, who lives with his husband, Geoff Laing, in Powell. "A lot of people do know me through social media and Tupperware, (and) that gets people interested in an event because they know there's going to be an entertainment factor."

Wearing a blue and red apron, pearls and a flower in her hair, Dee W. Ieye kept the crowd laughing with her folksy language ("lickety-split") and exclamations ("shut the front door!"). But the humor was kept to a PG rating for the daytime event.

"Dee can sometimes have a little bit of a potty mouth," Farrell said. "I was watching some of the older ladies, and I pulled back a little. People were sipping their mimosas and having their quiche and I thought, 'Maybe I shouldn't really knock this one out of the park.' ... But they were a super-appreciative group."

Foley also was appreciative; she booked Farrell to add a fun element to her fundraising events, which she has scheduled in honor of her father, who is battling cancer. So far, she has raised nearly $17,000 of her $25,000 goal.

"People love Dee," said Foley, 46.

"There are people that came that I don't know, which is part of my next steps. I need to expand my circle because my friends and family have been super-supportive, but I've leaned on them a lot."

Camelot Cellars owner and general manager Janine Aquino was similarly impressed with Dee and is interested in having her back.

"She puts on a really good show," Aquino said. "She is very down to earth. She's very comfortable to talk to and to work with. ... People were just in general having a really good time."

Farrell's success as Dee W. Ieye can be attributed to his acting talent; his credits include roles on "Frasier," "Friends" and "Gilmore Girls."

He created Dee W. Ieye in 2004 for another fundraiser, Best in Drag Show, in Los Angeles. He didn't think he'd portray her again until a friend convinced him to sell Tupperware as the character. The gig took off, and, at one point, Farrell was the top-selling Tupperware representative in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to Dee W. Ieye's Tupperware parties, people can book Kevin's Kitchen sessions, which are in-home cooking classes hosted by Farrell -- as himself.

But Dee will always be the star.

"People really embrace this character," he said. "I love to make people laugh. I don't think that we laugh enough in our lives, and these ladies are still so gracious to have me in their homes."

