More office space is slated for Crawford Hoying's Bridge Park development at Riverside Drive and state Route 161 (Bridge Street) in Dublin.

The next phase of development, G Block, is east of Urban Meyer's Pint House and Cap City Fine Diner and Bar and north of Springhill Suites, said Matt Starr, Crawford Hoying's executive vice president of development.

The G Block area is a $75 million investment for Crawford Hoying. It would include a 170,000-square-foot office building and a 470-space parking garage, Starr said.

A residential building would be included, but Crawford-Hoying is evaluating demand to determine whether the units would be for sale or for rent, he said.

"We need to get more product in the pipeline," Starr said.

He said construction is slated to begin on G block by May 1 and conclude by Jan. 1, 2022.

Crawford Hoying presented its plan for G block to Dublin's Planning and Zoning Commission during a Jan. 23 meeting in Dublin City Hall and heard informal feedback from commission members.

Dublin senior planner Claudia Husak said the first building, at 7 stories tall, would include 145,000 square feet of office space, 11,000 square feet of retail and 6,100 square feet for a restaurant and lobby.

The 6-story parking garage would be attached to the residential building, which includes 42 units and a private amenity space with a pool, Husak said.

During the meeting, Dublin City Councilwoman Jane Fox said she'd like to see more architectural creativity in the 7-story building's design so that it could become a signature building in the development.

She also said Crawford Hoying should design street corners to be inviting community spaces.

"This is just another opportunity to get more liveliness there," she said.

Commission chairwoman Victoria Newell said she thinks Crawford Hoying should consider making some of the private amenity space for residents open to the public. She also said she thinks creative design should be applied to the parking garage.

"This one's just missing that," she said.

Commission members also discussed the importance of meeting zoning requirements for open space, rather than providing a fee in lieu of the space.

Crawford Hoying's next step in the city-approval process would be to submit a preliminary development application, Husak said.

