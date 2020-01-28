Columbia Gas of Ohio's ongoing gas-line replacement project will include German Village's busiest thoroughfare -- South Third Street -- in this year's lone project area.

However, Faye Muncie, co-owner of Hausfrau Haven, 769 S. Third St., said she's confident the utilities company will provide ample advance notice of its work.

"I'm not gong to be an alarmist until I need to be," Muncie said.

The work will affect both South Third and Lazelle streets between East Livingston Avenue and Sycamore Street and all streets running east and west between Third and Lazelle: Blenkner, Hoster, Beck, Willow and Sycamore.

Luka Papalko, spokesman for Columbia Gas, said the company will do "double maining" along Third, which means the main lines will be done simultaneously on the east and west sides of the street.

Service vehicles will be parked on the main sidewalk and curb-lane parking area, Papalko said.

"We won't have to shut down the flow of traffic," he said. "We don't anticipate impacting the driving lane.

"However, if we do, we will have a flagger or (police officer) on site to help with that should we need to work in the street in any capacity that will impact traffic."

He said Columbia Gas would work with business owners, apprising them of the construction schedule.

Muncie said has some reservations.

"It will be an inconvenience," she said. "There's no question it will be an inconvenience."

Work is scheduled to start Feb. 10 and be completed by fall. Additional project in German Village are expected.

A public meeting on the subject is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Meeting Haus, 588 S. Third St.

Delilah Lopez, executive director of the German Village Society, said residents and visitors can expect some heartburn with the latest project.

"Temporary disruption from projects like this naturally create angst," Lopez said.

"Columbia Gas of Ohio has been great at communicating plans with property owners and with the German Village Society to help us all prepare, as much as possible, throughout each of these line-replacement installments, and we expect the same communication plan for this route.

"We'll all do our best to navigate potential challenges with proactive communication in partnership with Columbia Gas to our members, neighbors and visitors to keep life among the bricks as normal as possible," she said.

