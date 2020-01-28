For sword fighting and monster mayhem, look no further than Dublin Coffman High School.

Adventure will take center stage during the production of "She Kills Monsters," beginning Jan. 30.

The play tells the story of high school senior Agnes, who tries to reconnect with her deceased younger sister, Tilly through the girl's Dungeons & Dragons diary, said director Mark Mann.

The story travels between the real world and the game world as Agnes goes through the game with characters Tilly created.

"It doesn't take itself seriously as a play until all of a sudden it does," Mann said.

He said he first learned about the show when he directed it five years ago for the Ohio Thespian State Conference's All-Ohio Show.

"Nobody was doing it back then," Mann said.

While the production offers the opportunity for girls to learn sword combat, it also tackles such themes as bullying and sexuality, Mann said.

When Tilly was alive, she was bullied in school and considered an outcast. During her gaming quest, Agnes learns Tilly was exploring her sexuality and identified as a male in her game world.

For this production, Mann said he worked with former Coffman drama-club members to choreograph dancing and stage combat.

April Warner, a 2009 Coffman graduate, worked on the dance choreography. She said the experience was nostalgic and reminded her of the bond she had with her peers while in high school theater.

She said she's amazed by the students' hard work and dedication.

"I just love their passion and enthusiasm," she said.

Lizzie Gill, a 14-year-old freshman, plays Agnes. She said she likes how Agnes is willing to try new things and how dedicated she is to her family.

The most difficult part of her role, she said, was learning sword combat.

Lydia Gray, who plays Tilly, said Agnes' sister could be described by some as a "dork."

"It's a really good acting challenge, and I love to challenge myself," the 15-year-old freshman said.

"She Kills Monsters" will be performed at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at the high school, 6780 Coffman Road.

