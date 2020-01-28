UPDATED: A new facility for cancer patient care is planned in Dublin on Perimeter Drive via a partnership between Columbus Oncology and Hematology and OhioHealth, according to a Jan. 28 press release from the organizations.

According to the release, the 30,000-square-foot building will be located on Perimeter Drive, across from OhioHealth’s Perimeter Drive offices at 6805 Perimeter Drive. Columbus Oncology will own the building, and OhioHealth will lease 15,000 square feet of space.

The project is estimated to cost $9.4 million, and OhioHealth is contributing $5 million toward the cost for construction and equipment, according to the release.

The facility would offer those battling cancer a variety of services and resources such as navigating care, genetic counseling, infusion, imaging, lab services, physician practices, research and clinical trials, surgical oncology physician practices and a survivorship program.

Construction is slated to begin early this year, and the building is projected to open early next year, according to the release. Andrews Architects is the architect for the project and Daimler Group is the general contractor.

Part of OhioHealth’s mission is delivering cancer care close to home when appropriate, said Dr. Praveen Dubey, who specializes in radiation oncology. OhioHealth targeted Dublin for a cancer care facility, he said, because residents there have been primarily traveling to Columbus to receive care.

Dublin Methodist Hospital can provide a substantial amount of cancer care, but some operations require specialized teams that are at other OhioHealth locations, Dubey said.

Additionally, Dublin Methodist doesn’t have a chemotherapy presence. The new cancer care facility will offer infusion treatments such as chemotherapy as well as medical oncology, Dubey said.

Whereas the new facility won’t offer surgeries, surgeons will have offices there to make appointments before and after surgery, said Katie Logan, OhioHealth media relations senior consultant.

Patients at the new facility will have the advantage of being able to see multiple caregivers at one time, Dubey said.

“They get all the information they need on a single visit,” he said.

Dubey said the new facility is expected to create about 41 new full-time equivalent positions.

