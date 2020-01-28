A Dublin man who allegedly told police he had faith in his ability to drive nearly 30 miles over the speed limit despite slick conditions recently had his vehicle taken by police.

The 25-year-old reportedly was clocked traveling 72 miles per hour in his vehicle down a 45-mph stretch of Riverside Drive by an Upper Arlington police officer at 3:10 a.m. Jan. 18.

According to the officer, after the man was stopped after turning from the southbound lane of Riverside onto the westbound lane of Trabue Road, the odor of alcohol was detected coming from his vehicle and the man's "face was flush and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy."

When asked where he had been, the man allegedly answered, "the bar" and that he'd had two beers.

The report said when the officer asked why he was operating a vehicle nearly 30 mph over the speed limit, especially when roads were wet and icy, he replied that he was "confident" in his driving abilities.

The man reportedly refused a breath test and to sign his citation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and speeding after being taken to police headquarters.

He was released with a summons to Upper Arlington Mayor's Court, and his car was impounded.

In other recent Upper Arlington police reports:

* A woman in the 2000 block of Waltham Road reported the loss of $20,500 after someone compromised her bank account. The report was made Jan. 13.

* A man and woman on the 2400 block of Buckley Road reported the loss of $749.99 following the unauthorized use of ther credit card information between 11 p.m. Jan. 9 and 11 p.m. Jan. 10.

* "Other personal effects" valued together at $251 reportedly were stolen from a woman's garage on the 2800 block of River Park Drive between Dec. 7 and Jan. 16.

* A man on the 1900 block of Lytham Road reported the theft of a check written for $801.09 that subsequently was forged for $2,000. The time and date of the incident was not provided, but it was entered into the police log Jan. 22.

* A UAPD officer recovered a gold 2004 SUV that had been reported stolen out of Columbus after conducting a random license-plate check on the vehicle while parked unoccupied in the 1900 block of Elmwood Avenue at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 14. The SUV was released to its owner, a Columbus man.

* A man on the 2700 block of Swansea Road reported the theft of gift cards valued together at $210 from his vehicle. The report was made at 8:13 a.m. Jan. 13.

* A Dublin business reported the fraudulent deposit of four altered checks between 8 and 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

The report listed two checks valued at $2,450, two valued at $157.50 and others valued at $2,141.55 and $1,969, respectively. The report didn't state how much the checks originally were written for and the amounts in which they were deposited.

* A woman on the 1900 block of Aberdeen Drive reported a personal check written for $35 was stolen from the mail, forged and cashed for $7,900 between Oct. 19 and Jan. 9.