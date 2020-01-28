A man allegedly impersonated a Westerville police officer on the first block of King Arthur Court, according to a Westerville Division of Police report received at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 15.

A female resident reported a man came to the front door of her house and pounded on the door. When she asked who it was, a man responded, "We're Westerville officers."

She told the man to give her a few moments to wake her boyfriend, reports said.

When she went to wake up her boyfriend, she heard a knock at the rear door of the residence, according to reports.

She said the man was gone when she returned downstairs.

The resident thought there were two people because she heard the man talking to someone. She never actually saw anyone else, reports said.

Westerville police officers were in the area almost immediately and no one was located in the residential area or local businesses, according to reports.

Police didn't observe any video cameras in the area, nor did they speak to any neighbors, reports said.

In other Westerville police reports:

* Westerville police responded to a theft from a business on the 100 block of Polaris Parkway at 1:12 a.m. Jan. 14.

An unidentified man allegedly stole a basket from a business that contained a sweatshirt and jeans, reports said.

A man was observed leaving the store in a vehicle that traveled southbound on North State Street. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver said she observed an acquaintance of hers running out of the store with a basket.

She said she didn't want to get in trouble, so she pulled away before he could get into her vehicle, reports said. She allowed officers to search the vehicle, where a pair of jeans were found that didn't belong to the vehicle's occupants or the store, reports said.

A store employee said she observed the vehicle the man fled in heading toward a gas station before going east on the access road and leaving south on North State Street.

An officer located a red basket belonging to the store on the east exit on to North State Street, reports said.

The man in the case was described as about 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, reports said.

* A burglary was reported at a residence on Generations Way at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 12. The homeowner said she left her garage door open, and when she returned home, the door leading into the house was open, reports said. There were no signs of forced entry or criminal activity, according to reports.