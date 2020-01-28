Whitehall police arrested a 28-year-old Columbus woman and a 25-year-old Columbus woman for assault at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 21 at Walmart, 3657 E. Main St.

Officers were dispatched to the store on a report of two women who attacked an employee and left the store.

The grocery-store section of the store opens at 6 a.m., but the general-merchandise section opens later in the day, according to reports.

Video footage shows an employee unlocking an interior door to the general-merchandise area, then shows the 25-year-old woman accosting the employee, according to reports.

The women can be seen grappling on the floor until the 28-year-old woman also begins assaulting the employee, then both suspects are shown leaving the store, police said.

One of the suspects is a former store employee, and police were able to locate her after the incident, according to reports.

Both women were arrested, transported to the Franklin County jail and released, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A 45-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing and a 54-year-old woman for possession of drug-abuse instruments at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 22 at a residence on the 200 block of Collingwood Avenue.

Police were dispatched on a report of a breaking and entering, and upon arriving, officers saw a woman exit the home onto the back porch.

Police held her at gunpoint until she could be secured and did the same to a man who also exited the residence, according to reports.

The woman was found to have a glass pipe in her possession, reports said. The man reportedly told police he knew they were not supposed to be at the residence but wanted to "warm up."

The house is not occupied, according to reports.

The two suspects were issued summonses and released, reports said.

* A 17-year-old Columbus boy and a 15-year-old Cleveland boy were charged with receiving stolen property at 5:10 a.m. Jan. 26 after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle at East Main Street and Beechwood Road, according to reports.

Vehicles also were reported stolen at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 1000 block of Bernhard Road; at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 23 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 4600 block of Harbinger Circle West; and at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 27 on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Burglaries were reported at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 20 on the 4800 block of East Main Street; at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 20 on the 800 block of Pierce Avenue; at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 25 on the first block of Robinwood Avenue; and at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 4100 block of Ural Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 20 on the 600 block of Ross Road; at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 22 on the 4400 block of Wright Avenue; at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 22 at East Broad Street and Robinwood Avenue; at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 25 on the 500 block of Pierce Avenue; at 4:35 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 4600 block of East Main Street; and at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 900 block of Beechwood Road.

* Assaults were reported at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue; at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; and at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 25 on the 3800 block of East Main Street.