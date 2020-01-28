Employees of two restaurants told the Worthington Division of Police a male customer ate without paying Jan. 17 on the 600 block of North High Street.

The employees gave the same description of the customer, and police believe the incidents are related, according to police reports.

An employee of one of the restaurants took a photo of the customer. The customer owes the restaurants a total of $74.71, according to police.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* An employee of a restaurant on the 7000 block of North High Street told police someone stole a tip jar from a drive-thru window at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 15.