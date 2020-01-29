Helen Winnemore’s, one of German Village’s oldest businesses, is up for sale.

Sarah Kellenberger Harpham, owner of the 82-year-old business at 150 E. Kossuth St., made the announcement Jan. 29.

“I’ve loved this place for as long as I can remember and have had the great joy of growing with it for 22 years,” Harpham said, referring to the number of years she’s owned the store. “So, as you can imagine, this was not an easy decision.

“The business has grown steadily for the last 10 years and the last five have been the strongest,” said Harpham, who is the third owner of the store. “I think it’s the perfect time to find the store’s next caretaker.”

Helen Winnemore’s is known for its handcrafted items -- including jewelry, pottery, wooden bowls and greeting cards among the mix -- made by American artisans.

