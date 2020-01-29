Hot Chicken Takeover will open its fifth location this summer on Polaris Parkway in Westerville, according to a news release from the company sent Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The location will be the company's fourth in central Ohio.

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, the Westerville restaurant will have a pick-up window for to-go orders and a patio, according to the company.

It will be at 435 Polaris Parkway, east of Polaris and between Cleveland Avenue and Africa Road.

“Our Westerville location is well-served by COTA's CMAX bus rapid-transit line, making it particularly attractive, as we believe reliable transportation is a critical part of being a great employer,” founder and CEO Joe DeLoss said in the release. “This new restaurant opening contributes to our focus on job creation, opening up 40 additional employment opportunities on HCT's team.”

The Westerville location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to the release.

For more information, go to hotchickentakeover.com.

