Leslie H. Wexner, a New Albany resident who turned a single store that he started in 1963 into a retail empire, is considering stepping down as the as CEO of L Brands and selling Victoria’s Secret, a source has told The Columbus Dispatch.

Wexner also has come under fire in recent months for his association with accused child-sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible sale online Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, and the Dispatch confirmed the story through a source close to the company. The company declined comment Jan. 29, saying it doesn’t comment on rumors.

Read the full story at dispatch.com.

