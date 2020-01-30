Central Ohioans may “pick your meat” and “pick your heat” when Hot Chicken Takeover opens a fourth area location this summer on Polaris Parkway in Westerville.

The company announced in a Jan. 29 news release that the Westerville restaurant would be the company’s fifth in Ohio and fourth locally, with other restaurants at Easton Gateway, 4198 Worth Ave.; the North Market, 59 Spruce St.; and Clintonville, 4203 N. High St. The other location is in Westlake, west of Cleveland.

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, the Westerville restaurant will have a pickup window for to-go orders and a patio, according to the company.

The menu allows customers to pick dark, white, boneless chicken or a sandwich and the “heat” described as cold, warm, hot or holy.

The new location will be at 435 Polaris Parkway, east of Polaris and between Cleveland Avenue and Africa Road.

“Our Westerville location is well-served by COTA’s CMAX bus rapid-transit line, making it particularly attractive, as we believe reliable transportation is a critical part of being a great employer,” founder and CEO Joe DeLoss said in the news release. “This new restaurant opening contributes to our focus on job creation, opening up 40 additional employment opportunities on HCT’s team.”

Janet Tressler-Davis, president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s thrilled DeLoss chose Westerville as one of the locations to expand his business.

“We believe he made a great decision,” she said. “We look forward to learning more about Joe DeLoss and his personal journey, learning from his successes and lessons learned along the way during our chamber’s Breakfast with a Leader planned for Feb. 12.”

Tressler-Davis said DeLoss would be the featured speaker at the Breakfast with a Leader series, presented by the chamber’s Young Professionals.

Marie VanDervoort, director of Visit Westerville, said she’s excited to have Hot Chicken Takeover in Westerville.

“The new restaurant will employ over 40 employees and will add to Westerville’s booming restaurant and eatery selection,” she said.

City Manager David Collinsworth said he hasn’t had the opportunity to try Hot Chicken Takeover but is eager for it to come to Westerville because he's heard so much about it.

He said he would stand by to try it in Westerville and has heard it's worth the wait.

The Westerville location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to the news release.

Founded in 2014, Hot Chicken Takeover is about more than just chicken, according to its website at hotchickentakeover.com.

The business provides supportive jobs to men and women who need a fair chance at work, the website states, adding, “No matter what the circumstances – homelessness, previous incarceration or other barrier to employment – HCT is focused on the future and is dedicated to offering team members meaningful benefits, such as financial stability, personal growth and professional development.” Along with the new location, HCT is hiring for restaurant leadership positions.

