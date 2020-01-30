Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 30 through Feb. 6.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Dino Dig, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about dinosaurs.

Succulents, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about succulents and take one home in a pot.

Owls: Whoo's Calling?, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Indian Ridge. Guests can lure owls using calls on a 1-mile hike.

Bison, 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a hike to view bison.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on Trails, 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Nature Center. Children ages 5 and younger can take a half-mile walk through the woods with a naturalist.

Morning Coffee and Wildlife Watch, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can view animals through the nature center's windows and have coffee.

Snowy Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Nature Center. Guests can listen as winter-themed books are read and make crafts.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the Blendon Woods Natural Play Area Shelter. Guests can take a 2-, 4- or 6-mile hike.

Super Fowl Sunday, 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Nature Center. Visitors can take a hike to Thoreau lake to view waterfowl.

Winter Puppet Show, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch a puppet performance.

Toddlers in Nature: Winter Yoga Walk, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can take a movement-based walk through the forest.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Adults: Barred Owl Hike, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Shelter House. Guests ages 18 and older can lure owls on a 1.5-mile hike.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

Preschoolers: Wildlife Tracks, 9:30 or 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn how to look for animals through stories, activities and crafts.

For Adults: First Sunday Winter Birding Series, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike to look for winter birds.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

The 34th annual Quilt Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4-7 at the Innis House. Visitors can view quilts made by members of the Columbus Metropolitan Quilters.

How-To for House Plants, 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests can learn how to maintain plants indoors during winter.

Preschool in the Gardens: Cardinals, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about the state bird and make a Valentine's Day craft to take home.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Preschoolers: Slumber Party, 9:30 or 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 3-5 can participate in a slumber party.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }