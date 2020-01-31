Two laptop computers and a pistol, together worth $1,800, were stolen during a break-in at a business on the 300 block of London Road, reported to Delaware police at 11 a.m. Jan. 25.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A resident of the 300 block of Rutherford Avenue said he received correspondence from a bank of which he is not a customer about an account.

He contacted the bank and learned his identity had been used to open the account, reports said.

Police are investigating the incident, which was reported at 10:16 a.m. Jan. 20.

* A man was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody after police responded to a possible theft report at a business on the 800 block of Houk Road at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 24. Police are investigating the incident, reports said.

* A trailer stolen in Grove City was recovered on the 700 block of Vernon Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 23, according to reports.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with underage consumption of alcohol on the 100 block of East William Street at 1:12 a.m. Jan. 22.

* Assault charges were filed in Delaware County Juvenile Court following an incident on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue reported at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 21.

* A police K-9 detected suspected narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the 100 block of London Road at 7:29 p.m. Jan. 20, reports said.

* A juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on the 600 block of South Sandusky Street at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 19.

* A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at a business on the 1100 block of Columbus Pike in an incident reported at 6:32 p.m. Jan. 26.