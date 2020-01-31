The Max & Erma’s in Gahanna closed Jan. 26, but those who are interested still could own a piece of the former StoneRidge Plaza restaurant at 1317 Hamilton Road by being a successful bidder via an online auction.

Max & Erma’s has contracted with Biddergy.com to sell all assets Tuesday, Feb. 4, via online auction, according to a Jan. 31 news release from Biddergy.com.

Items will include local memorabilia, nautical items, booths, antiques, kitchen equipment, furniture and supplies.

All items will be sold online but may be inspected prior to the auction.

The pre-auction inspection that’s open to the public will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at 1317 Hamilton Road.

The online auction is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Removal of items will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

A social-media post from the Max & Erma “Team Gahanna,” read, “Thank you for the laughs and for the good times you’ve brought to our restaurant. We’ve had some truly amazing guests over the years, and we’re sad to see this day come.”

The post encouraged patrons to visit the restaurant’s other locations in Dublin, Hilliard and Reynoldsburg.

