Grandview Heights City Council is expected to vote Feb. 3 on legislation to extend the city's temporary ban on new short-term rental properties for another two months.

The current ban council adopted in October 2019 will expire Feb. 6. Property owners who live in their single-family homes but offer the homes as short-term rentals through Airbnb.com and other platforms are being allowed to continue the rentals during the period of the temporary ban if they have registered with the city.

Council is expected to vote on legislation to extend the temporary ban on new short-term rental operations until April 7.

The extension would allow council members to continue gathering community input as they decide whether to enact a permanent ban on short-term rentals in Grandview.

The current ordinance requires all non-hosted short-term-rental property owners to register with the city. Questions on the registration process should be directed to operations director Robert Dvoraczky at bdvoraczky@GrandviewHeights.org. Public comment on legislation may be sent to council@GrandviewHeights.org.

City leaders have been discussing the short-term-rental issue since May 2019, when residents who live near a Norton Avenue home used as an Airbnb rental brought their concerns to council's attention.

The residents said the house, which is not occupied by the owner, often would draw large numbers of people staying at or visiting the home, leading to noise, parking and traffic issues and, by some of their accounts, potential illegal activity at the residence.

