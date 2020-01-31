The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to their communities, the state and the nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

Each year, the hall of fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an executive committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the governor.

To be considered, the veteran must be a current or past Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character.

The nomination deadline is June 1.

Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available at dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.

====

Marching Orders

Listen to ThisWeek's podcast series devoted to central Ohio's military veterans:

Looking for more?

Read profiles on central Ohio military veterans at ThisWeekNEWS.com/MarchingOrders.