BalletMet’s latest show will invite viewers of all ages down the rabbit hole on Valentine’s Day weekend for the performances of “Alice.”

Edwaard Liang, artistic director for the company, said the performance would be the world premiere of the show and its only run.

Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 14, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Ohio Theater, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Tickets range in price from $52 to $94.

Liang said the ballet is based on “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and the sequel, “Through the Looking-Glass,” both written by Lewis Carroll in the 1800s.

The story focuses on a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world with some peculiar residents.

The books have been made into many adaptations.

Liang said the ballet has elements the audience will recognize from the various adaptations and said all major characters are included, such as the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit, The Jabberwocky and the Mad Hatter.

“It’s just a wealth of characters because of the book and because of Disney,” he said. “What I love about this ballet is that it’s super recognizable and accessible.”

Liang said because of the different elements involved, the show should be entertaining for newcomers to ballet and to veterans of the art.

“This production will be able to entertain and inspire kids and adults alike,” he said.

Liang said the performance also will involve students from the BalletMet Academy.

“Whether they want to be professional dancers or not, it can be transformative,” Liang said.

The performance is in two acts – the first being 42 minutes and the second 34 minutes with a 20-minute intermission, according to balletmet.org.

Tickets may be purchased at balletmet.org/performances/2019-20-season/alice/.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia