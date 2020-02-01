Efforts to help families in need remain in their homes, transgender residents overcome addictions and trafficking victims secure employment were among initiatives approved for funding Jan. 28 by the Franklin County commissioners.

Twenty-six groups will share nearly $6.4 million approved as part of the commissioners’ annual Community Partnerships grants program.

Program administrator Dayna McCrary said 110 nonprofit groups submitted applications for funding via a new process that placed recipients before the commissioners for one combined vote.

In the past, grants were awarded through separate resolutions voted on throughout the year. The single vote Jan. 28 will allow for the transfer of money to groups more quickly.

Commissioner Kevin Boyce supported the resolution and the programs being funded, but he said he preferred the grants be considered separately.

“I look for conflicts of interest,” he said. “I look for small things in contracts, so I actually like getting the detail.

“We’ll see how it goes for this year,” he said, “but I don’t want this to be the process going forward.”

Grants approved Jan. 28 included state-mandated programs – $2.1 million, for example, to Columbus Public Health for tuberculosis control.

Other funding went to nonprofit groups that have received grants in the past, including the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio and the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. Each received $100,000.

Additionally, a handful of nonprofit groups will receive Community Partnerships funding for the first time:

• Community Properties Impact Corp. will receive $157,570 for services that help low-income families avoid evictions and remain in subsidized housing units.

• Equitas Health will receive more than $130,000 for addiction care, comprehensive health care and other services for about 60 members of the local LGBTQ community.

• Freedom a la Cart will receive $150,000 to help 30 survivors of human trafficking find and keep jobs through its innovative catering business.

• House of Hope will receive $65,000 to provide financial counseling and education for residents recovering from addictions or behavioral health issues.

• Prevent Blindness will receive $22,000 to conduct vision screenings and provide related services for needy residents.

• Riverview International Center will receive about $40,400 for job training, English instruction, legal advice and other services for international residents in the Riverview Drive neighborhood in north Columbus.

• Southeast Inc. will receive $164,230 to provide additional primary medical care for individuals at the Van Buren Shelter in Franklinton.

