The Jai Lai restaurant opened at its new location, 1421 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, on Jan. 17, 1955, with a seating capacity of 1,070.

The original establishment, 581 N. High St., was a saloon and café opened by Jasper E. Wottring in February 1933.

The Jai Lai closed Aug. 10, 1996, and the building was remodeled and reopened as the Buckeye Hall of Fame Cafe in October 1997, but it closed again in 2010 and was demolished.

A SpringHill Suites hotel now occupies the site.