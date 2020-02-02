Letter to the Editor



Trash the decks.



Thank you for publishing Jon Baker’s article about what is happening at Seneca Lake. What was not mentioned is how much of the camping experience has been lost due to the renovation. In order to build the campsites above the spillway and eliminate the threat of flooding, the elevation was raised and there is no campsites at waters edge. Only a few trees on the perimeter were left standing. Campers can no longer plant flowers in the soil. The trees and shrubbery being planted now will take 20 years to add to the environment. The roadway is narrow and the lots appear small.



Seasonal campers will now have the same amenities as daily campers.



The Dec. 20 letter to seasonal campers stating the board’s decision to eliminate decking next to campers gave no viable reason for doing so. None of the board members have campers.



Maxine Sala



Cambridge (10-year camper at Seneca Lake, Marina Point)