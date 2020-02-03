For the first time in almost half a century, central Ohio will go a year without a Parade of Homes.

The event’s sponsor, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, has canceled this year’s Parade, which was scheduled to be held at Beulah Park Living in Grove City. This will be the fourth time since the Parade was founded in 1952 that the event has been skipped. The last time central Ohio missed a Parade was in 1973.

In a Feb. 3 news release, the organization said the Parade will return in 2021 after being reformatted “to meet the needs of both its members as well as consumers. As central Ohio and the building industry evolve, so too will the Parade.”

