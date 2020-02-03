An armed robbery was reported at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 23 at Heat Archive, 3023 Indianola Ave.

Two employees at the store told Columbus police someone entered, pointed a gun at them and stole $400 from the cash register, along with $1,000 worth of T-shirts.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A rape or sexual assault of a victim age 16 or older took place between Jan. 17 and 19 in central Clintonville, as well as Jan. 26 in southern Clintonville, according to police reports.

* An employee of Turkey Hill, 2685 N. High St., reported a man entered at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 24 and stated he was robbing the store.

The suspect reportedly said he wanted money from the cash register and kept his hands in his pockets throughout the incident. The employee said the man did not make threats, nor did he show or imply he had a weapon.

The employee told police she did not give the man any money, and he left the store.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident, reports said.

* An employee of a store on the 200 block of Graceland Boulevard told police a man dressed in an orange hoodie, with the hood drawn tightly around his face, entered at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 26.

The man reportedly grabbed a box containing a remote-control car worth $350, then ran out the door, fleeing in a vehicle driven by another person.

* Three vehicles were reported stolen from Clintonville late last month.

A vehicle worth $14,000 was reported stolen from the 2800 block of North High Street at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 23.

A resident of the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported someone stole her car, worth $4,000, while it was parked in her residence's lot between 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and 7 a.m. Jan. 28.

Finally, an officer was dispatched to the first block of West Kenworth Road at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 24 on a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told the officer her car, worth $2,500, had been stolen the previous night from her driveway. She said she had just purchased the car and the title was in the glove box, though the keys were in her possession.

* Two employees of Columbus City Schools reported an assault that took place at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at Indian Springs Elementary School, 50 E. Henderson Road.

The employees said they were following protocol by escorting the suspect to the restroom when the suspect threw a toilet tank's ceramic cover at them. The cover struck one of the employees in the head and shattered on the floor, reports said.

The victim, who remained conscious, was given first aid and transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, while the witness and other staff secured the suspect, reports said.

* A resident of the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue reported Jan. 29 that three personal checks, which she had not written, had been cashed.

The resident discovered five blank checks had been stolen from her checkbook; she told police she closed the account.

All three cashed checks had been made out to an individual hired for labor at the woman's residence, reports said, and all three were cashed at a North Linden convenience store.

* A resident of the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 22 that she suspects her aide of stealing seven prescription pills.

* A man told police at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 24 that someone had sprayed paint on the front end of his vehicle, causing $100 damage, after an argument over a parking spot at North High Street and East Torrence Road.

* The owner of a home on the 500 block of Fallis Road said someone who rented his home via Airbnb between noon Jan. 24 and noon Jan. 25 had broken a bed frame worth $100.

* A resident of the 3300 block of North High Street told police he was threatened by a construction worker at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 outside his apartment.

The victim said he'd had a previous confrontation with the construction crew about when and where vehicles were parked. When the man again confronted the crew Jan. 23, the worker reportedly told him to go back inside or he would assault him.

* Officers responded to a report of a burglary at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 24 on the 200 block of Clinton Heights Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a "very intoxicated" man attempting to open the side door of the residence, reports said.

* The owner of a rental property on the first block of West Como Avenue said he discovered someone had stolen a washer and dryer worth $1,000 from the property at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 27.

The victim said he suspects the previous tenant of taking the appliances, though there were no witnesses to the theft.