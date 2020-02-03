A Lyft driver from Etna told Gahanna police he was in the wrong turn lane going eastbound on East Johnstown Road at the North Hamilton Road intersection when another motorist wouldn't let him into the needed lane, according to a report received at 5:16 p.m. Jan. 17.

The driver said he rolled down his window in attempt to talk with the other motorist, but the person said "no" and made several comments using the phrase, "you people," reports said. The driver said he wanted to make police aware of the other motorist's actions, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Landover Place resident said a neighbor was clearing flower beds of cat feces and depositing the material in her driveway, according to a report received at 6:08 p.m. Jan. 27. Police spoke to the neighbor and asked that she stop, according to reports.

* Items were stolen from a building under construction on Tech Center Drive, according to a report received at 9:06 a.m. Jan. 27. The report didn't list items that were taken.

* A coyote that had been hit by a vehicle was in the middle of the roadway at North Hamilton Road and Villa Oaks Lane, according to a complaint received at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 24.

* An Imperial Drive resident said she saw a man ring her doorbell and then throw something at her house, according to a report received at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 23. She said she was unsure what he had thrown, reports said. He drove a gray truck with a trailer, according to reports.

* Earrings, sunglasses, a cellphone charging cord and jeans were stolen from a vehicle on Humboldt Drive West, according to a report received at 7:34 p.m. Jan. 22.

* A vehicle was rummaged through on Vista Drive, according to a report received at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 22. Nothing was stolen, but things were thrown around inside, reports said.

* A trailer on Eastgate Parkway was broken into, according to a report received at 10:02 a.m. Jan. 21.

* A trash can was stolen from a Banbury Drive residence, according to a report received at 9:46 a.m. Jan. 21.

* Juveniles egged an Avonwick Place residence, according to a report received at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 18.

* About a dozen juveniles were reported for smoking in the hallway of a business on South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 17. While the reporting party was on the phone, the juveniles made obscene hand gestures toward the caller and walked out, reports said. The juveniles headed to another South Hamilton Road business, reports said.

* Disorderly conduct was reported at Clark Hall, 380 Granville St., according to a report received at 11:12 a.m. Jan. 17. No other information was provided.

* Cash was stolen from The Emelia School, 1075 E. Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 17.

* A caller said cars had been speeding on Agler Road since 5 a.m., according to a report received at 7:13 a.m. Jan. 17. The reporting party said he would attend the next City Council meeting to ask for speed bumps and an extension of the 25-mph zone, reports said. Extra patrol was requested. At 6:15 p.m. Jan. 18, during moderate to heavy traffic, police found no speeds over 39 mph, reports said.

* A woman reported her tires were slashed either at her workplace on Tech Center Drive or at her Needletail Road residence, according to a report received at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 16.

* A game system was stolen from a residence on Fairholme Road, according to a report received at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 16. The resident said he left the house at 2:30 p.m., and within 15 minutes, the game system was missing and a Sonic cup was left behind, reports said. The front door was left unlocked, according to reports.

* People had been screaming and yelling since about 7 a.m. at a Triumph Way residence, according to a report received at 9:17 a.m. Jan. 16. No other information was provided.

* A 911 hang-up call was received from a business on Taylor Station Road at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 16. Dispatchers were advised a new phone system was installed and the caller was testing it. The business was advised to call the non-emergency phone first and was provided the number, reports said.

* An unruly student was reported at Royal Manor Elementary School, 299 Empire Drive, according to a report received at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 15. The student was upset and attempted to leave the school without permission, reports said. When an officer arrived, the student was complying with staff and was heading back inside. A parent was on scene and took custody of the student, reports said.