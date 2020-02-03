Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio's new ReStore at 2555 Bethel Road in northwest Columbus opened to customers Jan. 29.

The site formerly was home to ice-cream-maker Graeter's Ice Cream, which moved to a new space at 2136 Bethel Road.

The ReStore's inventory includes new and used home-goods and building materials, such as building supplies,appliances, furniture, pet supplies, lamps, rugs and decorative items, all donated and sold at a discounted price.

Money raised from sales of the donated goods at ReStores goes toward the group's mission of building houses, fixing up properties and helping people with home repairs.

The newest ReStore will be the flagship for Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio, said E.J. Thomas, president and CEO of the local Habitat organization.

"When you site a retail operation, you normally put the store where the customers are," Thomas said.

"For Habitat ReStores, it's counter-intuitive because you want to put your stores where your donors are," he said.

"We've been wanting to get up in the northwest corner (of Franklin County) because of all the folks who live in Dublin, Powell, Upper Arlington, Columbus, Westerville and Worthington," he said.

Thomas said ReStore workers and officials are looking forward to getting to know the community.

"We're really looking forward to creating new associations with businesses, associations and individuals who are redoing their home," he said.

The organization has two other stores: 3140 Westerville Road in the northeast quadrant of Franklin County and 240 N. Wilson Road in west Columbus. Habitat closed on the $2.24 million purchase of the Bethel Road site in June after a zoning variance was granted by the city of Columbus, Thomas previously said.

Larry Shuman, director of Marketing for Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio said the organization is hiring workers for the ReStore and is looking to get at least five to six people to work the floor and help customers find items. Other positions also are available.

"There's definitely opportunity for everyone," he said.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia