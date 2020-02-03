New tenants, including City Barbeque and Beerhead Bar & Eatery, are slated to open in Hamilton Quarter development by the end of the quarter, according to Eric Leibowitz, Casto’s vice president of development and leasing.

Other retailers coming to the development by the end of the quarter include Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the Nail Boutique, Great Clips, Clean Juice, Shred415, Sprint and GLAMhouse, according to a news release.

Hamilton Quarter includes 200 acres of mixed-use development at state Route 161 and Hamilton Road, according to the release, and it is a joint venture by Casto, Daimler Group, the New Albany Co. and Capitol Square Ltd., according to the release.

The Columbus development is just west of New Albany’s city limits and along Hamilton Road, south of Route 161 and on both sides of Dublin-Granville Road.

One part of the development, the Shops at Hamilton Quarter, includes Target and Hobby Lobby north of Dublin-Granville Road at Hamilton Road, according to the release. Casto owns, leases and manages the Shops, according to the release.

Target opened in October, and Five below opened at the same time, Leibowitz said. Hobby Lobby opened at the end of December, and Great Clips opened this past weekend, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s 500,000-square-foot medical office and ambulatory care facility at 6100 N. Hamilton Road, which also is part of the Hamilton Quarter development, is slated to open in summer 2021, according to the release.

As of Feb. 3, a few tenant spaces still were available on Dublin-Granville Road, Leibowitz said.

A handful of opportunities for freestanding buildings are available along Hamilton Road, Leibowitz said. Casto is finalizing deals with other retail and restaurant tenants along Hamilton, he said.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, for example, is under construction at 5990 N. Hamilton Road and is expected to open this spring, he said.

The second phase of Hamilton Quarter’s retail component, which will be south of Dublin-Granville Road and on the east side of Hamilton, will be started later this year, Leibowitz said.

The second phase will include more retail opportunities and freestanding buildings for tenants, according to the release.

A new headquarters for Big Lots opened on the west end of the development in 2018.

An OhioHealth freestanding emergency department also opened in 2018 at 5868 Hamilton Road.

