A loud exhaust system on an SUV led to the arrest of a resident after a New Albany Police Department officer discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and learned the man was wanted on a warrant.

The 37-year-old New Albany man was arrested after an officer initiated a traffic stop at 1:32 p.m. Jan. 25 at U.S. Route 62 and Village Hall Road, according to the police report.

The vehicle's loud exhaust reportedly drew the officer's attention and was the reason noted for the stop.

The officer observed the vehicle lacked a rearview mirror and had a cracked windshield, and when the officer asked the man if he had any drugs in the vehicle, "he stated he smoked marijuana in the vehicle last night and there might be a marijuana pipe in the vehicle," the report said.

A K-9 unit detected a drug odor in the vehicle, and the officers at the scene were informed of a no-bond domestic-violence warrant issued by Franklin County Municipal Court for the man, according to the report.

During a search of the vehicle, a glass pipe with burnt residue and a purple end, "commonly used to smoke methamphetamine," was found in a jacket pocket, the report said. A piece of foil with a small amount of crystal methamphetamine on it and burn marks on the bottom of it, a small glass pipe with burnt and raw marijuana residue inside of it and other drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, the report said.

The man was charged with possession of marijuana and use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II controlled substances.

He was transported to the Franklin County jail, and he was slated on the warrant and the drug charges, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 59-year-old Gahanna man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Jan. 25 at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161.

* A resident on the 5100 block of Abbotsbury Court at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 23 told police eggs recently were thrown at his house and his son's vehicle was vandalized with white powder.

* A Heath man was arrested for OVI and cited for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at Beech and Worthington roads.

* A 23-year-old Thornville man was arrested and cited for marijuana possession, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance after a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 21 on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.

* At 1:05 p.m Jan. 21, a New Albany resident told police someone threw eggs onto his vehicle, which was parked on the street in front of his residence on the 6800 block of Providence Drive.

* A 37-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Jan. 20 at state routes 161 and 605.