A 25-year-old Columbus resident reported that her home had been burglarized and the furniture had been flipped at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 5000 block of Tacoma Road.

Someone stole $9,302 worth of items, including shoes, wallet and a television.

No arrests were reported

In other police reports from the Northland area:

* Six juveniles fled a restaurant before paying at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 5000 block of Cleveland Avenue. The group owed $84.90.

* A 24-year-old Columbus resident reported that he was part of a robbery attempt Jan. 23 on Goldengate Square South.

According to the report, the resident said he was approached by a man with two handguns and ordered to "run it" and "give me everything." He said he didn't know the man and nothing was stolen.

* A 40-year-old Columbus resident reported that he had been threatened at 2:00 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 5000 block of Parksville Street.