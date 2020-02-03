An employee of a business on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road reported to Columbus police at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 23 someone had stolen $165 worth of merchandise.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A 35-year-old Columbus resident reported at 7 a.m. Jan. 18 that her vehicle was stolen from the 1500 block of Waterstone Court.

* A 66-year-old Columbus resident reported the rear window of her car had been broken and items stolen at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 23 from her vehicle parked at a business on the 3000 block of Hayden Road. A backpack containing the woman's wallet, credit cards and cellphone was stolen, according to report. Nothing else was believed to have been taken. No witnesses were found, according to the police report.

* A Columbus resident reported glass broken and a door forced open at a business on the 1000 block of Bethel Road at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

The business' owner arrived and stated nothing was believed to be missing, according to reports.