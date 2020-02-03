A 39-year-old Columbus man was arrested on forgery charges at a bank in the 1900 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Roadshortly after 3:09 p.m. Jan. 21 after officers were called to investigate a reported fraud.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

* A 38-year-old Columbus woman was charged with disorderly conduct after officers responded to an assault call on the 7000 block of Anne Court at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 23.

* A resident on the 1300 block of Terry Drive reported the theft of $50 worth of tools from an outdoor tool shed between 11 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6 a.m. Jan. 23.

* Police arrested a 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man on multiple charges after they were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1300 block of Carlyle Drive at 11:38 p.m. Jan. 21.

According to reports, the man was taken into custody on charges including domestic violence, assault and OVI.

* An employee at a cellphone store on the 2000 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road called police at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18 to report someone had stolen an smartwatch valued at $529 and fled the store on foot.