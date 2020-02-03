The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio announced Feb. 3 it has canceled the 2020 Parade of Homes, which was scheduled to take place at the Beulah Park Living development in Grove City.

BIA executive director Jon Melchi said “a confluence of issues” led to the decision, “none of which have to do with Beulah Park or site issues.

“It’s absolutely not a reflection on the Beulah Park development, (developer) Pat Kelley and his team or the city of Grove City,” Melchi said. “They’ve been wonderful to work with.”

Instead, the BIA will take a step back and rethink the annual event, he said.

“We want to look at how we can improve and optimize the parade moving forward,” Melchi said.

The Parade of Homes is expected to return in 2021, possibly in a new format, he said.

That could include holding the event at various locations and developments rather than at only one area, Melchi said, and Grove City and Beulah Park might be part of the 2021 event.

“We want to make sure we are putting ourselves in the best position to serve our members, as well as homebuyers,” Melchi said.

Melchi said factors that arose after the BIA announced in September that Beulah Park would be the 2020 parade site led to the organization’s decision to cancel this year’s event.

The question of whether the Parade of Homes needed a break for retooling has been a topic of discussion for the past several years, he said.

“We came to the decision that if we don’t do it now, when would we do it,” Melchi said. “Now is the right time to reevaluate things.”

Kelley, president of Falco, Smith & Kelley, Beulah Park’s developer, said the builders of the houses to be constructed in the area where the Parade of Homes was going to be held are still to be determined.

The event was going to be held later than usual this year, in the fall instead of summer, he said.

“We’re still planning to hold a special event in the fall to celebrate not just the residential development at Beulah but (also) the overall mixed-use community we’re planning,” Kelley said.

“Parade of Homes or no Parade of Homes, we’re really excited about what’s already taking place at Beulah Park,” he said

A lot of work has begun at the development, and the activity will grow once installation of utilities is completed, Kelley said.

“In the next 30 days, you’re going to start seeing a lot of vertical construction,” Kelley said.

Townsend Construction has begun work on the first 264 apartments and clubhouse, and the first units should be finished before the end of the summer, he said.

Epcon Communities will open a model home for its Courtyards at Beulah Park project by summer, Kelley said. The Courtyards will have 103 patio residences for sale.

Construction of Danbury of Grove City, which will include 86 assisted-living apartments and 30 independent-living units, is also underway, he said.

Pulte Homes also will have a model home open by summer and will start construction of the first 52 of the 133 single-families houses it will be building in Beulah Park, Kelley said.

“The interest in Beulah Park has been significant for the apartments going in now, for the Epcon portion of the development,” Melchi said.

Grove City Mayor Richard “Ike” Stage said it’s “disappointing” that the Parade of Homes has been canceled, “but we’re fully understanding.

“The dynamics of home building right now are different and the demand on higher-end housing is not as strong as it has been in the past,” Stage said. “We’re disappointed, but we know it’s not (Grove City’s) fault. It’s a market issue as much as anything.”

