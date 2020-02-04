Dollar bills once taped to the ceiling by customers of Benito's Restaurant Bar and Grill, 5286 Center St. in Hilliard, now will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Owner Liz White, who opened Benito's in 2000, said she plans to sell the restaurant soon.

Several regular customers who live in the neighborhood adjacent to the restaurant recently helped White remove and count the greenbacks – many of which contained missives thanking White, the names and dates of patrons who had visited, political leanings and, in some instances, memorials.

In all, $860 was removed from the ceiling.

White donated $100, and patron Sean Jenkins $40 to allow White to make a $1,000 donation to St. Jude.

